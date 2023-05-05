Lakers staffer’s halftime comment about Warriors backfired

Thursday was a day to forget for the Los Angeles Lakers on many fronts.

After stealing Game 1 on the road against the Golden State Warriors in their second-round series, the Lakers fell behind to the Warriors by 11 points at halftime of Game 2. As the Lakers walked to the locker room, a team staffer was seen on camera making an interesting comment about the Warriors.

“They gonna let us back in it,” said the staffer while clapping his hands. “They always do.”

Here is the video.

Regrettably though, that comment could not have proven to be more wrong. The Warriors hit the Lakers with a haymaker in the third quarter, dropping 43 points on their heads to extend the advantage to 30 points by the end of the period. That turned the rest of the game into an extended garbage time pageant, and the Warriors ultimately won 127-100.

Dennis Young of SFGate reported that the staffer in question was ex-NBA guard Damon Jones, who used to be teammates with LeBron James on the Cleveland Cavaliers (as well as a Cavs assistant). Now 46, Jones has been seen working with the Lakers in pregame, at practice, and elsewhere this season, but it is unclear what his exact role with the team is (Young adds).

Jones was obviously just trying to keep the team positive and upbeat while the game was still somewhat within reach for them. But his little pep talk definitely did not work as the Warriors appear to have some extra fire for this series against the Lakers.