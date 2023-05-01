Klay Thompson makes bold statement ahead of series against Lakers

Klay Thompson is officially putting the Los Angeles Lakers on notice.

Addressing reporters Sunday after his team’s series-clinching win over the Sacramento Kings, the Golden State Warriors star Thompson commented on the impending matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers just eliminated the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round a few days earlier and are now set to face the Warriors in the second round.

“It’s a dream come true,” said Thompson about the Lakers matchup before making a bold comment.

“I’ve waited for this for 12 years,” Thompson added.

Here is the full clip of Thompson’s remarks.

“It’s a dream come true, i’ve waited for this for 12 years.” – Klay Thompson on playing the Lakers in the second round of the playoffs 👀🔥pic.twitter.com/6RTU1pM18c — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 1, 2023

Thompson was drafted 12 years ago in 2011. He was born in Los Angeles and grew up rooting for the Lakers. Thompson’s father Mychal was also an NBA champion with the Lakers in the 1980s. On top of that, Thompson’s brother Trayce is an MLB outfielder who now plays in Los Angeles for the Dodgers. Needless to say, the Thompson family has deep ties to the City of Angels.

Though Thompson has made six Finals appearances with the Warriors and won four championships, he has never once faced the Lakers in the playoffs (as the Lakers missed the postseason in all six years that the Warriors went to the Finals). Interestingly enough though, the Lakers have traditionally been tough for the Warriors in the regular season — Thompson is 22-16 against the Lakers in his career (including just 1-3 this season).

It sounds like Thompson is ready to bring the heat against his childhood team once their second-round series tips off this Tuesday. There is also some other notable history between the two division rivals that should produce a highly entertaining playoff battle.