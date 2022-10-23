Lakers teammate had show of support for Russell Westbrook at practice

Russell Westbrook is getting a show of support from a player who has only been his teammate for a few months.

New Lakers swingman Juan Toscano-Anderson went viral over his gesture for Westbrook on Saturday. After team practice, Toscano-Anderson was seen wearing Westbrook’s jersey. Take a look.

Juan Toscano-Anderson is wearing Russell Westbrook’s practice jersey post-practice. Westbrook is wearing a black t-shirt. pic.twitter.com/HHjpe5z2Ih — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) October 22, 2022

Toscano-Anderson, who signed with the Lakers over the summer, also stood up for Westbrook during Westbrook’s media scrum after Thursday’s game.

The ex-MVP Westbrook is fresh off an 0-for-11 nightmare against the rival LA Clippers, bringing his averages down to 10.5 points per contest on 30.4 percent shooting through two games. Criticism of Westbrook is coming from all angles right now, even from the Lakers’ own fans.

Granted, much of the heat Westbrook is getting has been self-imposed. But for Toscano-Anderson’s part, he is happy to show he has The Brodie’s back.