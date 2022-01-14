Report: Lakers have checked trade value for Dwight Howard, DeAndre Jordan

The Los Angeles Lakers are in a bit of a bind as they look to improve their roster.

The Lakers are capped out and don’t have many future draft picks thanks to the huge Anthony Davis trade, which helped them win a title. They would like to make some tweaks to this year’s team, which has a .500 record at 21-21 entering Friday.

Talen Horton-Tucker and Kendrick Nunn are among the only tradeable assets the team has, but they would need to be packaged with other players for the Lakers to land a better player. Understanding that to be the case, Lakers GM Rob Pelinka has gauged the trade value for Dwight Howard, DeAndre Jordan and Kent Bazemore, according to Jake Fischer.

In his phone calls and talks around the league, Pelinka likely discovered that Howard, Jordan and Bazemore all don’t have a ton of trade value. Howard and Jordan are aging players who are seeing under 15 minutes per game for the Lakers. They each are making the minimum though at $2.641 million. Bazemore is averaging 3.9 points in 17.0 minutes per game this season.

None of those players have much value. I a team were to take them on, they would likely be doing the Lakers a favor.

Of all the players the Lakers have, it’s hard to believe it’s Russell Westbrook at $44.2 million who’s making the most money on the team.

