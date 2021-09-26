Leaked video of LeBron James’ special minicamp for Lakers emerges

If the Los Angeles Lakers were trying to keep their special LeBron James-led training camp under tight wraps, it appears that they were unsuccessful.

Twitter user @LakeShowChris_ posted multiple videos to the site this week of the Lakers practicing at his high school in Las Vegas, Nev. The practice was part of a three-day minicamp that was planned by James to build chemistry for the new-look team.

The footage was taken at an angle as the user tweeted that he took it from underneath the door to the gym. Players like James, Carmelo Anthony, and Russell Westbrook could be seen putting in work while new assistant coach David Fizdale and others guided them. Take a look.

When reached for comment, the Twitter user told Larry Brown Sports that the gym was difficult to reach as both security and school principals were standing guard outside. He says he was able to find an alternate entrance however and filmed the above footage from underneath a locked door.

James, Anthony Davis, and Talen Horton-Tucker are the only Lakers left from last year’s team. While new signees Kent Bazemore, Wayne Ellington, Trevor Ariza, Dwight Howard, and Rajon Rondo were all already Lakers in years past, the team still has a lot of first-time teammates to acquaint with one another. That appears to be the spirit behind the James-led minicamp, which is just the latest in an offseason of hard work for the Lakers.