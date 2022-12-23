Lakers share troubling update on Anthony Davis’ health

The news on Anthony Davis’ foot injury does not appear very encouraging.

The Los Angeles Lakers shared the troubling update on Friday that the star big man Davis has been diagnosed with a stress injury to his right foot. The diagnosis was reached after “extensive consultation” with team physicians and outside specialists. Davis will remain out indefinitely, the team adds.

The 29-year-old Davis was injured on Dec. 16 when he collided with Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (video here). He was already expected to be out multiple weeks with the injury, and now it sounds possible that he could miss even more time than that.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski did share a more positive update on Davis, reporting on Friday that the pain in Davis’ foot has subsided and that he is expected to rest for another seven-to-ten days before having it re-evaluated. The hope for now is that Davis can avoid a procedure and return to play, Wojnarowski adds.

But the words “stress injury” are ones that you never want to hear about a big man, especially one with as extensive of an injury history as Davis has. With the Lakers fading quickly in the Western Conference at 13-18, it seems fair to question, despite some of the optimism out there, whether we have seen the last of Davis this season.