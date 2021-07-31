Lamar Odom ordered to pay ex-girlfriend Liza Morales nearly $400K

Lamar Odom enthusiastically defended himself earlier this month after his ex-girlfriend, Liza Morales, accused him of skipping out on child support payments, but a judge is not buying the former NBA star’s side of the story.

Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Matthew Cooper signed a judgment on Thursday ordering Odom to pay Morales a total of $380,549 to cover missed child support and rent payments, college tuition costs and legal fees. Odom and Morales have two children together, 23-year-old Destiny and 19-year-old Lamar Jr.

Cooper ripped Odom during a hearing last month in which Morales claimed Lamar has been skipping out on child support payments for a year. She said she owed nearly $83,000 for rent at the apartment in Lower Manhattan where she lives with Destiny and Lamar Jr. and that she was facing eviction. Odom and Morales reached a settlement agreement in 2015, and Morales says Odom has not honored it since June 2020.

Odom fired back on Instagram and accused Morales of not attempting to work, earn money, or make reasonable alterations to the way she spends money. He said his responsibilities ended when his and Morales’ children became adults. Odom later deleted the post, but you can read the text here.