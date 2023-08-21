Lamar Odom roasted over his living room TV setup

Lamar Odom took to social media on Sunday to show his support for Team USA, and the former NBA star was immediately reminded just how cruel the internet can be.

Odom shared a photo on X that showed a TV in his living room tuned into the USA-Germany exhibition game. Since there was nothing else on Odom’s wall besides the TV set, the screen looked tiny.

Fans began roasting Odom over his living room setup. Many pointed out that the two-time NBA champion made more than $100 million on the court during his career, so he should be able to afford a bigger TV.

Congrats on the first apartment Lamar — Chris Clark (@cClark3234) August 21, 2023

If it weren’t for the wall being completely bare, the TV would not have looked nearly as small. Odom likely just moved into whatever place he was at. He saw all the responses and decided to share proof that the TV is not small and is actually 70 inches.

Just gonna leave this here. pic.twitter.com/w0BZoOVNoN — LAMAR ODOM (@LamarOdom) August 21, 2023

Perhaps Odom should consider investing in a 100-inch TV. You know what they say — bigger walls, bigger problems.