Lamar Odom sued over missed car payments, blames his ex

Lamar Odom was taken to court by his ex-girlfriend over missed payments, and now he is being taken to court by a car company over missed payments.

TMZ Sports reported on Thursday that Odom was sued by US Bank Leasing over missed car payments on a 2017 Chevrolet Suburban. Odom hasn’t made payments on the car loan since Feb. 2020, the lender claims. He owes $668.40 per month, according to the report.

A total of $35,116.76 is owed on the car. The lender is threatening repossession if they do not receive payment.

Odom’s rep told TMZ that the car was purchased for the former basketball player’s ex. It’s unclear whether that means Odom’s ex-wife Khloe Kardashian, or his ex-girlfriend who has sued him over other financial matters.

Odom recently defended himself against deadbeat dad claims. The 41-year-old says he does not begin receiving his NBA pension until he is 46.