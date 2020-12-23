LaMelo Ball drawing rave reviews ahead of rookie season

LaMelo Ball is hoping to make a significant impact in his rookie season with the Charlotte Hornets, and it sounds like the team is expecting him to do just that based on what he has shown in training camp.

In advance of Charlotte’s season opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night, a Hornets source told ESPN’s Jordan Schultz that he has been blown away by Ball’s court awareness. The source also raved about the way the 19-year-old has carried himself.

More on LaMelo from #Hornets’ source: “Crazy feel for where everyone is on the court and anticipation of what they will do.” — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) December 23, 2020

The “baggage” that was referred to probably has more to do with LaMelo’s father LaVar, who is extremely outspoken and fancies himself a reality TV star. The elder Ball recently unloaded on the Detroit Pistons for releasing his other son LiAngelo.

LaMelo is a raw prospect, which was to be expected considering he is just 19 and played overseas before he was drafted. His shooting was erratic during the preseason, but teammates and head coach James Borrego have gushed about Ball’s playmaking ability.

James Borrego explained that Lamelo Ball has “elite” play making – he’s blown away with his vision and ability to see guys open, saying that guys always need to have their hands ready bc he’ll fire the ball and find you open in a split second. #Hornets — Jack Duffy (@JackDuffySI) December 5, 2020

While there will be some growing pains with Ball, the Hornets clearly think he can be special. One of Ball’s veteran teammates recently roasted him over his age, but LaMelo is going to be given plenty of opportunities to show what he can do as a rookie.