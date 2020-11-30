Cody Zeller has funny roast of new teammate LaMelo Ball

Cody Zeller is already getting a head start on the rookie hazing.

On Sunday, the Charlotte Hornets big man tweeted a funny roast of new teammate LaMelo Ball, who was born in 2001. Zeller joked that someone that young was probably only about 12 years old and that he had to double-check if he signed up for the 6th grade basketball team.

I just heard a few of my new teammates say they were born in 2001! Shouldn’t they be about 12 years old if they’re born in 2001?! I had to double check that I didn’t accidentally sign up for the 6th grade basketball team! — Cody Zeller (@CodyZeller) November 29, 2020

Hornets second-round pick Vernon Carey Jr. was also born in 2001, so he caught a stray here from Zeller as well. Ball is younger than Carey by several months though, making him the youngest player currently on the team.

Zeller was born in 1992 and entered the league in 2013 — when Ball was actually 12. Thus, you can see why he might feel a bit ancient. Fortunately for Ball, he is getting some love from a more friendly veteran on the team.