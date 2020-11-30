 Skip to main content
Cody Zeller has funny roast of new teammate LaMelo Ball

November 29, 2020
by Darryn Albert

LaMelo Ball

Cody Zeller is already getting a head start on the rookie hazing.

On Sunday, the Charlotte Hornets big man tweeted a funny roast of new teammate LaMelo Ball, who was born in 2001. Zeller joked that someone that young was probably only about 12 years old and that he had to double-check if he signed up for the 6th grade basketball team.

Hornets second-round pick Vernon Carey Jr. was also born in 2001, so he caught a stray here from Zeller as well. Ball is younger than Carey by several months though, making him the youngest player currently on the team.

Zeller was born in 1992 and entered the league in 2013 — when Ball was actually 12. Thus, you can see why he might feel a bit ancient. Fortunately for Ball, he is getting some love from a more friendly veteran on the team.

