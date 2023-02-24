Video compilation of LaMelo Ball’s questionable driving goes viral

A viral video might not make the people of Charlotte feel very comfortable sharing the road with LaMelo Ball.

A compilation of social media videos of Ball driving went viral Thursday, and not for the right reasons. The videos, largely taken off TikTok and Instagram, showed Ball repeatedly going too fast, cutting around other drivers, and running red lights after leaving the Hornets’ facility.

LaMelo Ball drives like he’s playing GTApic.twitter.com/wkFoaQ1GVN — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 23, 2023

Ball should probably be a bit more careful. The last thing he needs is to get in some sort of trouble because of a car accident or a traffic violation. After all, it has gotten players in trouble before, even if not legally.

The Hornets have had a rough year with a 17-43 record. Maybe this one player was right about Ball. You could definitely apply that comment to his driving as well.