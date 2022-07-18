LaMelo Ball finally making big change before third NBA season

LaMelo Ball sold a lot of jerseys during his breakout second NBA season, but all of that merchandise now officially qualifies as throwback.

Ball is changing his jersey number from No. 2 to No. 1 next season, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Charlotte Hornets All-Star LaMelo Ball is officially changing his jersey number from No. 2 to No. 1 for next season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. pic.twitter.com/aR9GbWXqte — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 18, 2022

Ball wanted to wear No. 1 when he came into the NBA, but that number was occupied by Malik Monk at the time. Monk is no longer with the team. Ball was very vocal about wanting to switch from No. 2 to No. 1 last year, but he was unable to do so for contractual reasons. He supposedly missed the deadline to make the change, though he seemed to think it should have been allowed.

Now, Ball will finally get his preferred number. He wore No. 1 throughout his time at Chino Hills High School. He even tried to negotiate with Monk for the number during his rookie year but was unsuccessful. It clearly means a lot to him.