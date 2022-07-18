 Skip to main content
LaMelo Ball finally making big change before third NBA season

July 18, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Jan 8, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) reacts after making a three point basket against the Milwaukee Bucks during the second period at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

LaMelo Ball sold a lot of jerseys during his breakout second NBA season, but all of that merchandise now officially qualifies as throwback.

Ball is changing his jersey number from No. 2 to No. 1 next season, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Ball wanted to wear No. 1 when he came into the NBA, but that number was occupied by Malik Monk at the time. Monk is no longer with the team. Ball was very vocal about wanting to switch from No. 2 to No. 1 last year, but he was unable to do so for contractual reasons. He supposedly missed the deadline to make the change, though he seemed to think it should have been allowed.

Now, Ball will finally get his preferred number. He wore No. 1 throughout his time at Chino Hills High School. He even tried to negotiate with Monk for the number during his rookie year but was unsuccessful. It clearly means a lot to him.

