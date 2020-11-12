LaMelo Ball had private workout with Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves are picking first in next week’s NBA draft, and they met with one of the top contenders for the pick.

According to Draft Express’ Jonathan Givony, Ball conducted a private workout for the Timberwolves on Wednesday in Southern California, which is where Ball is from.

Givony says this was Ball’s first private workout for a team. He says he was told Ball shot the ball well.

LaMelo Ball had previously met with Minnesota's head coach, Ryan Saunders, and lead decision maker, Gersson Rosas, but this was his first private workout with a NBA team after conducing several interviews. A source present at the workout said Ball shot the ball well. https://t.co/z6SJOXVG5e — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) November 12, 2020

Talk surrounding the draft, which takes place on Nov. 18, is heating up. Givony has previously said it’s looking like Ball will go No. 1. The Golden State Warriors have the No. 2 pick, and there has been some chatter about whom they will take.

Will LaMelo end up in Minnesota? It’s not on his dad’s preferred list, but it would be hard to argue with going No. 1.

LaMelo is a 6-foot-7 point guard. The 19-year-old was once set to go to UCLA, but never ended up playing in college.