Report: LaMelo Ball is at top of Cavs’ draft board

The Cleveland Cavaliers’ mantra for the upcoming draft might as well be “Ball don’t lie.”

Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor reported this week that star guard LaMelo Ball is at the top of the team’s 2020 draft board. Deni Avdija from Israel and Isaac Okoro from Auburn are reportedly next on their preference list.

We have known since the summer that the Cavs are high on Ball. But they already used their last two straight lottery picks on guards (Collin Sexton in 2018 and Darius Garland in 2019). The Cavs also hold the No. 5 pick, so Ball may be off the board by the time that they are on the clock.

There may still be hope for Cleveland though. At least one team ahead of them in the draft is apparently likely to pass on the 19-year-old Ball.