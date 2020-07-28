Cavs are high on LaMelo Ball?

The Cleveland Cavaliers have struck gold with some of their top draft picks (LeBron James, Kyrie Irving), and struck out with others (Anthony Bennett). Now they could be willing to roll the dice again this year.

Cavs beat writer Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com took to Twitter on Tuesday to respond to a user question about the team’s interest in star guard LaMelo Ball. Fedor said he believed that the team was considering Ball in the draft and even revealed that one person in the Cavs organization has the 18-year-old as the best player in the 2020 class.

Yes I do. One person in the organization has him as the best player in the class. https://t.co/UkHmdhEtWm — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) July 28, 2020

The Cavs finished the 2019-20 campaign with the second-worst record in the NBA at 19-46. While Ball certainly has an argument to be drafted based on his sheer talent, the fit in Cleveland seems fairly questionable given that the team has already used up back-to-back lottery picks on guards (Collin Sexton in 2018 and Darius Garland in 2019).

Ball may also have his sights set on a more glamorous destination, but it certainly doesn’t hurt for the Cavs to explore all their available options.