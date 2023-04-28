Lance Stephenson continuing his career with new team

The man known as “Born Ready” is ready to play again.

Former Indiana Pacers swingman Lance Stephenson has agreed to a deal with Puerto Rican team Leones de Ponce, according to multiple reports.

#BSNPR | ÚLTIMA HORA: El ex-NBA Lance Stephenson es el nuevo refuerzo de los Leones de Ponce. Stephenson mide 6’6, tiene 30 años y ha participado de 554 partidos de NBA. pic.twitter.com/CxGxxD9h1i — La Guerra del BSN (@LaGuerraBSN) April 27, 2023

Alberto De Roa of HoopsHype adds that Stephenson’s deal with Leones de Ponce is for the 2023 season.

Stephenson, still only 32 years old, played in the NBA for ten total seasons. Seven of those seasons came with the Pacers (over three separate stints). A notorious rabble-rouser on the court, Stephenson went viral many times over the years for his hilarious antics.

Having last played in the NBA with the Pacers during the 2021-22 season, Stephenson now returns overseas (he previously spent the 2019-20 season in China with the Liaoning Flying Leopards). Puerto Rico has been drawing a wealth of former NBA players lately like this ex-All-Star who already made the move there earlier this month.