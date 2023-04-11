DeMarcus Cousins signs to play with new team

DeMarcus Cousins is still hoping to play in the NBA again, but the former All-Star is making an international stop first.

Cousins has signed a contract with the Guaynabo Mets of the Puerto Rican Professional Basketball League, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports. The 32-year-old plans to play in Puerto Rico this spring as he searches for another opportunity in the NBA.

Cousins finished last season with the Denver Nuggets, averaging 8.9 points and 5.5 rebounds across 31 games. There was talk a few months ago that he might reunite with one of his former teams, but that never happened.

Cousins signed with the Los Angeles Lakers before the 2019-20 season but tore his ACL during an offseason pick-up game. That was one of several lower-body injuries the four-time All-Star has dealt with in the latter part of his career.