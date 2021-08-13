Lance Stephenson holding private workout for several NBA teams

Lance Stephenson has been hinting for a while that he wants to play in the NBA again, and the swingman now has a chance to state his case to teams.

Stephenson was scheduled to hold a private workout in front of NBA teams in Las Vegas on Friday morning, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports. Representatives from the Bucks, Nuggets, 76ers and Nets are expected to attend.

Stephenson told Haynes a few weeks back that he is motivated to earn another shot in the NBA.

While he has not played in the NBA since he was with the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2018-19 season, Stephenson is still just 30. He averaged 7.2 points and 2.1 assists while playing 16.5 minutes per game that season. Stephenson then had a brief stint with the Chinese Basketball Association’s Liaoning Flying Leopards.

Stephenson was trying to sign with NBA teams prior to the playoffs this past season, but he never got an offer. He has supposedly been perfecting his long-range shooting in practice. It will be interesting to see if a team gives him a chance this summer.