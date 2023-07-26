Lance Stephenson eyeing 2 teams for possible NBA comeback

Born Ready is still ready.

Former NBA swingman Lance Stephenson spoke this week to the New York Post and revealed that he is pursuing an NBA comeback. Stephenson, who is a native of Coney Island, added that he is targeting his two hometown teams with his comeback efforts.

“I definitely miss the NBA,” he said. “I did not want to leave. So my goal right now is to get back in there and show them that I am born ready.

“I think it is time for a New York team,” Stephenson added. “I want to play for the Nets or the Knicks, either one would do.”

Still only 32, Stephenson last played in the NBA with the Indiana Pacers in the 2021-22 campaign (his third separate stint with them). He spent last season in Puerto Rico and has also played in China and the NBA G League over the last half-decade.

Stephenson is still a very popular local figure in New York. He was one of the best high school players in the state during his teenage years and was even named Mr. New York Basketball in 2009. It is unclear if the Knicks or the Nets, two playoff hopefuls, would share the same sentiment as the locals when it comes to Stephenson joining their team. But we do know that one of them was interested in Stephenson in the past.