Larsa Pippen addresses rumors about dating Marcus Jordan

Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan’s son Marcus appear to be more than just friends, but apparently they are not an exclusive item.

Pippen and Jordan were spotted out at a restaurant together last month, which is when speculation initially began building that the two are dating. They were seen out in public together again a few weeks later and said to be “very cuddled up.”

Pippen spoke about her love life with DailyMail.com at BravoCon in New York on Saturday. She described herself as “single and ready to mingle.” She did not deny that she has been on dates with Marcus.

“I’m dating around,” Pippen said. “I’m single and ready to mingle. I’m definitely dating. I’m not really in a set situation but I’m definitely dating.”

Pippen, the ex-wife of Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen, also said she does not let critics impact how she lives her life.

“I don’t pay attention to what people are saying,” she added. “I like to live and I like to do what makes me feel good.”

Pippen, 47, finalized her divorce from Scottie earlier this year. Scottie has been highly critical of Michael Jordan in recent years, which adds another element of intrigue to Larsa and Marcus’ relationship.

After her split from Scottie, Larsa dated NBA star Malik Beasley for a while. She called that a mistake and said she was trying to move away from dating athletes. Apparently she is not dating anyone exclusively at the moment.