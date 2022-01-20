Larsa Pippen admits she is making 1 big change to her dating life

Larsa Pippen makes her way onto our website sometimes for one simple reason: because she was married to a famous athlete and continues to be involved with them. But Pippen says she wants to change that now.

Larsa, whose divorce from Scottie was recently finalized, says she’s trying to avoid dating athletes.

“I’m trying to avoid athletes,” Pippen told US. “If that’s the question, I’m definitely trying to avoid athletes.”

Pippen also admitted she somewhat regretted her relationship with Malik Beasley, which resulted in some negative attention for both of them. Even Scottie had some criticism for Malik, according to Larsa.

Larsa, 47, stars on “Real Housewives of Miami.” If she sticks to her plan of avoiding athletes, this may be the last we hear of her for a while.