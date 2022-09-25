New report surfaces about Larsa Pippen, Marcus Jordan

Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan’s son Marcus were spotted out together at a restaurant earlier this month, which led to speculation that the two might be dating. There have been a variety of rumors about the extent of their relationship, but the latest claims they are more than just friends.

The dinner date, which appeared to be a double date, was not a one-time thing. Pippen and Jordan were again seen together at a restaurant on Thursday night, this time at Catch Steak in New York City. One source told US Weekly that the two were “very cuddled up” during the evening.

“Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” the insider said. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”

TMZ, which posted the original photos of Larsa and Marcus out together, later reported that the two are just friends. Pippen and Jordan supposedly share mutual friends, but it sounds like they have hit it off.

Pippen, 47, finalized her divorce from ex-husband Scottie earlier this year. Scottie has been highly critical of MJ in recent years, which adds another element of intrigue to Larsa and Marcus’ relationship.

After her split from Scottie, Larsa dated NBA star Malik Beasley for a while. She called that a mistake and said she was trying to move away from dating athletes. Apparently her stance on the son of one of the most famous athletes in history is different.