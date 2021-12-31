Larsa Pippen says Scottie called Malik Beasley a ‘loser’

Scottie Pippen does not think too highly of Malik Beasley, according to Larsa Pippen.

Larsa is one of the stars of “The Real Housewives of Miami.” During Thursday’s episode of the show, she shared what Scottie’s message was to her regarding Beasley.

“When Malik got 90 days or something in jail he sent it to me,” Larsa told costar Lisa Hochstein, according to US Weekly. “He’s like, ‘Go ahead, keep talking to these losers.’”

Beasley was suspended 12 games by the NBA and sentenced to 120 days in prison for a Sept. 2020 gun and marijuana arrest. Just a few months after his arrest, photos emerged of Larsa and Beasley holding hands while out shopping (seen here). That happened even though Beasley was still married.

Scottie apparently sent his message to Larsa after Beasley was sentenced. Beasley ended up serving time but was released from prison early. His wife has since filed for a divorce from him. Beasley and Larsa split earlier this year.

Scottie and Larsa were married in 1997. They were officially divorced earlier this year.