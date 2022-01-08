Scottie, Larsa Pippen have officially finalized their divorce

Scottie and Larsa Pippen have been estranged for several years and considering and/or in the process of a divorce. But the divorce was never finalized, until now.

The attorneys for both parties attended a virtual hearing on January 5. Following that hearing, one of the attorneys on the case told US Weekly that the divorce had been finalized on Dec. 15.

“I can confirm that Scottie and Larsa Pippen are now divorced, and that the divorce was finalized on December 15, 2021. All issues were resolved amicably. The parties are now focusing successfully co-parenting their remaining minor children,” attorney David J. Glass told US.

Scottie and Larsa married in 1997, but Scottie filed for a divorce in 2016. They reconciled briefly, but then Larsa filed for a divorce in 2018 amid some cheating allegations. It took three years, but now they are officially divorced. The two have four children, including Vanderbilt guard Scotty Pippen Jr., who was annoyed with his mother’s drama.

Photo: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports