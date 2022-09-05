Larsa Pippen spotted on date with Michael Jordan’s son

Larsa Pippen may or may be dating a new fan that ex-husband Scottie really would not like.

TMZ Sports obtained photos of Pippen and Michael Jordan’s son Marcus eating lunch together in Miami on Sunday. A source told TMZ that the two appeared to be on some sort of double date, though there were no obvious signs of PDA and Pippen seemed to want to keep a low profile.

TMZ reported that 47-year-old Pippen and 31-year-old Jordan were at the restaurant for about 45 minutes, and that the two sat together and left together as well.

This would be plenty awkward if the two are seeing each other. Larsa and Scottie Pippen finalized their divorce earlier this year, and Scottie Pippen has been consistently critical of Michael Jordan for several years now. In other news, there would probably be some hurt feelings here.

Larsa Pippen recently suggested she was trying to move away from dating athletes. She never said anything about the sons of athletes, though.