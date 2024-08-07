 Skip to main content
Lauri Markkanen makes big decision about his future with Jazz

August 7, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Lauri Markkanen looking on

Jan 22, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen (24) warms up before the game between the Chicago Bulls and the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Utah Jazz star Lauri Markkanen has been the subject of numerous trade rumors this offseason, but that speculation can now officially be put to rest for at least another year.

Markkanen’s agent, Michael Lelchitski of SIG Sports, told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Wednesday that Markkanen has signed a new 5-year, $238 million contract with the Jazz. The deal includes $200 million in new money.

The timing of the deal is significant. Since Markkanen waited until Aug. 7 to sign, he is not eligible to be traded until next offseason. Had he signed a new contract with the Jazz on Tuesday, he would have been ineligible to be traded for six months, or until next season’s Feb. 6 trade deadline.

By waiting until Wednesday to sign, Markkanen has tied himself to Utah for at least another entire season. That was by design, as a recent report made it clear the 27-year-old wanted to remain with the Jazz. Markkanen confirmed that in a statement after signing his new contract.

Markkanen averaged 23.2 points and 8.2 rebounds per game for the Jazz last season while shooting nearly 40 percent from three-point range. At least one Western Conference contender seemed intent on trying to find a way to acquire Markkanen, but the Jazz must value him more than some of their rivals.

