Surprising report emerges about potential Lauri Markkanen trade

Lauri Markkanen has been viewed as a potential trade target for contending teams this summer, but the rumors about the Utah Jazz star could all be put to rest in the near future.

Markkanen is set to make $18 million in the final year of his contract next season. He will become eligible to sign an extension on Aug. 6, and Tony Jones of The Athletic expects Markkanen and the Jazz to reach an agreement. Should that happen, Utah will not be able to trade Markkanen this offseason.

During a Tuesday appearance on ESPN700’s “The Drive with Spence Checketts,” Jones said Markkanen does not want to be traded. Jones said the 27-year-old and his family have have “taken to Utah” and that Markkanen has “forged a really close relationship” with Jazz head coach Will Hardy.

“Will Hardy has really found a way to unlock his career in a manner that hasn’t been accomplished before,” Jones said. “Lauri really recognizes that, understands that, and appreciates that. He wants to be a part of the rebuild.”

If Markkanen signs an extension on Aug. 6, the Jazz could not trade him for the next six months, which brings them to next February’s trade deadline at the earliest. Should Markkanen sign a new deal with Utah on Aug. 7 or after, he would not be eligible to be traded until next offseason. Jones added that things are “almost 100 percent trending towards (Markkanen) signing on August 7” to assure he cannot be traded in the next year.

Markkanen averaged 23.2 points and 8.2 rebounds per game for the Jazz last season while shooting nearly 40 percent from three-point range. Contending teams view the 7-foot forward as a player who could have the type of impact Kristaps Porzingis had for the NBA champion Boston Celtics. Like Porzingis, Markkanen has also struggled to remain healthy and missed 43 games over the last two seasons due to injury.

One Western Conference team has seemed intent on trying to find a way to acquire Markkanen, but the odds of a deal coming together are less likely by the day.