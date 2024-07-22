1 player could be key to Warriors landing Lauri Markkanen

One Golden State Warriors player is reportedly keeping the Utah Jazz interested in discussing a potential Lauri Markkanen trade.

The Warriors have been linked to the Jazz All-Star for several weeks. With the departure of Klay Thompson earlier this month, Golden State has a huge need for a secondary scorer next to Steph Curry.

Warriors sophomore Brandin Podziemski appears to be the Jazz’s primary target in any trade package for Markakken. According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, Utah’s interest in Podziemski is “serious enough” to keep alive the prospect of a Markkanen-to-Warriors deal.

Stein also reported that the Warriors “would be more willing” to part ways with forward Jonathan Kuminga.

One big difference between Kuminga and Podziemski has to do with their respective contract situations. Kuminga is entering the final year of his rookie contract, while Podziemski is entering just the second of his four-year rookie deal. If the Jazz landed Kuminga, they would likely need to negotiate an extension with the 21-year-old to keep him around long-term.

For a Danny Ainge-constructed team that appears dead set on bottoming out, Podziemski seems to make more sense for the Jazz’s timeline.

Kuminga had a breakout year in his third season with the Warriors. The 6’7″ forward averaged 16.1 points and 4.8 rebounds per game on almost 53% shooting from the floor. However, rumors swirled during the season that a rift had developed between Kuminga and Warriors head coach Steve Kerr.

Podziemski averaged 9.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.7 assists in his rookie campaign with the Warriors. With Thompson’s starting guard spot now vacant, the Santa Clara product could be destined for a huge role next season.