 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, October 12, 2021

LaVar Ball roasted for new, more expensive Big Baller Brand shoe

October 12, 2021
by Darryn Albert

LaVar Ball in a suit

LaVar Ball is back, and he is back with a bang.

The prominent Ball family patriarch returned to the headlines on Tuesday after officially unveiling a new Big Baller Brand shoe. The timing coincided with the release of youngest son LaMelo Ball’s new signature sneaker with Puma. Like eldest brother Lonzo, LaMelo is no longer with the family brand.

The new Big Baller Brand sneakers feature Italian leathers and range in price from $695 to $895. Check them out below.

LaVar instantly got roasted for the kicks, which marked a significant uptick in price from the original $495 Z02s back in 2017. Many compared them to shoes that you could find at Lucky Strike Lanes or in the Pixar movie “Cars.”

While the shoes may be ugly and overpriced, you have to commend LaVar for keeping the same energy even without having his NBA star sons around to promote the family brand any more. This also marks quite the glow-up from the last time that we saw Big Baller Brand merch on sale.

Photo: Jun 22, 2017; Brooklyn, NY, USA; LaVar Ball the father of NBA prospect Lonzo Ball (not pictured) in attendance before the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus