LaVar Ball roasted for new, more expensive Big Baller Brand shoe

LaVar Ball is back, and he is back with a bang.

The prominent Ball family patriarch returned to the headlines on Tuesday after officially unveiling a new Big Baller Brand shoe. The timing coincided with the release of youngest son LaMelo Ball’s new signature sneaker with Puma. Like eldest brother Lonzo, LaMelo is no longer with the family brand.

The new Big Baller Brand sneakers feature Italian leathers and range in price from $695 to $895. Check them out below.

On the same day LaMelo officially unveiled his 1st Puma shoe, Lavar Ball announces new lifestyle shoes from Big Baller Brand. Featuring Italian leathers, prices range from $695 for the “classic” colors to $895 for the “I Told You So” theme. pic.twitter.com/kubrvvbD1J — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) October 12, 2021

LaVar instantly got roasted for the kicks, which marked a significant uptick in price from the original $495 Z02s back in 2017. Many compared them to shoes that you could find at Lucky Strike Lanes or in the Pixar movie “Cars.”

$900 for some damn bowling shoes??? bye LOL https://t.co/NQg5Af8VbW — 🧨 (@bobbixo_) October 12, 2021

While the shoes may be ugly and overpriced, you have to commend LaVar for keeping the same energy even without having his NBA star sons around to promote the family brand any more. This also marks quite the glow-up from the last time that we saw Big Baller Brand merch on sale.

Photo: Jun 22, 2017; Brooklyn, NY, USA; LaVar Ball the father of NBA prospect Lonzo Ball (not pictured) in attendance before the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports