Thursday, July 21, 2022

Leaked audio shows NBA execs admitting they don’t want to upset China

July 21, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Adam Silver speaking

Feb 15, 2020; Chicago, Illinois, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver speaks at a press conference during NBA All Star Saturday Night at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

Enes Kanter Freedom upset the higher-ups in the NBA when he called attention to human rights issues in China, and there is now audio proof of the stance league officials took.

Audio recordings that were obtained by “Tucker Carlson Tonight” show NBA commissioner Adam Silver and others expressing concern over Freedom angering the Chinese government. Milwaukee Bucks owner Marc Lasry explained in one clip that China has “taken a very aggressive stance” that it will sever ties with the NBA if players are openly criticizing the country.

“It’s business. So their view is, look, you want to be in our country, you wanna do things, if you’re gonna complain about us, you’re not allowed,” Lasry said. “So what happens for the NBA is the NBA’s in a box.”

In another clip, Silver told Freedom that the big man was not violating any rule by wearing anti-China apparel but said, “Look, at the end of the day, we’re also a business.”

Freedom appeared on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” to discuss the leaked audio clips, which you can hear below:

“They will care about social justice until it affects their money and business. The NBA pretends to care about social justice in America. But when that affects their business, they’re silent,” Freedom said. “Any player that goes out and says anything about it, they’re going to do anything to silence you. I’m 30 years old and they’re pushing me to retire at the age of 30 and I am not retiring. I’m going to fight until I can get back into that league again and keep exposing them.”

Freedom said last year that the NBA “begged” him not to wear his anti-China shoes. He is now a free agent and believes teams are trying to force him into retirement. Freedom recently called out the NBA for allowing players to show support for another country fighting against communism.

The NBA generates billions of dollars in revenue from its partnership with China. That is the reason for the hypocrisy, and the audio recordings are essentially proof of the NBA admitting that.

