LeBron James organizing special training camp for new-look Lakers

LeBron James knows the Los Angeles Lakers have a lot of work to do this season. That is why he is taking a special measure ahead of the upcoming season.

James is planning a special training camp for the Lakers that will take place this weekend. Stadium’s Shams Charania reports that the 3-day camp will take place in Las Vegas. The camp will focus on team chemistry building and will occur ahead of the team’s official start to training camp.

James has taken up similar measures in the past with the Lakers.

The camp seems to be essential this year.

The Lakers have remade their roster and have numerous new faces. They’ve added Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, Kendrick Nunn, Trevor Ariza, Wayne Ellington, Dwight Howard, DeAndre Jordan, Kent Bazemore, Rajon Rondo and Malik Monk. Some of the players have been part of the Lakers before, like Ariza, Howard and Rajon Rondo. Most of the players are entirely new, meaning they have a lot of bonding to do.

The Lakers were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Suns last season. They won the championship the season before that.