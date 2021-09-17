LeBron has great reaction to viral Kawhi Leonard, Paul George video

The Los Angeles Clippers officially broke ground on their new arena on Friday, and the team’s biggest stars were on hand to take part in the festivities. Some of them didn’t seem particularly thrilled about it, which was a great source of entertainment for LeBron James and others.

The Clippers held a live performance for personnel and fans at the site of the the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George were among those who had a front-row seat to the show, and a video went viral that showed them looking bored to death. LeBron had a great reaction on Twitter.

— LeBron James (@KingJames) September 17, 2021

That’s exactly how most people who saw the video felt.

Leonard is known for rarely ever showing enthusiasm, and it has actually become a big part of his brand. The Clippers won’t move into their new arena until 2024-25 season, so perhaps that’s why Leonard wasn’t overly excited. More likely, though, is that it was simply Kawhi being Kawhi.