Video: Kawhi Leonard was not feeling live performance at Clippers’ new arena

Kawhi Leonard has always been a fun guy, but you wouldn’t know it based on his appearance at the LA Clippers’ new arena unveiling this week.

The Clippers officially broke ground on their future home, the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif., on Friday. Included as part of the ceremony was a live performance for Clippers personnel and fans. Sportswriter Arash Markazi shared video of Leonard sitting in the front row during the performance with his arms crossed looking totally unenthused. Take a look.

That is the look of the man who would rather be doing anything else but sitting through that performance.

Fortunately for the Clippers, they did manage to get a smile out of Leonard earlier in the ceremony as he did the symbolic breaking of the ground at the arena with other members of the team.

The Clippers break ground on the Intuit Dome. pic.twitter.com/TDfuKyvMqD — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) September 17, 2021

The Clippers, who have shared Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles with the rival Los Angeles Lakers since 1999, will not move into their new arena until the 2024-25 season. That should give them plenty of time to find a music selection that is a bit more appealing to Leonard. We already have one idea of the kind of tunes that he likes.