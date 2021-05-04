Anthony Davis had message for rest of NBA after big block

Anthony Davis had a message for the rest of the NBA after sealing the Los Angeles Lakers’ win on Monday night.

The Lakers were holding a narrow 93-89 lead over the Denver Nuggets with around 15 seconds remaining. Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic gave the ball to Facundo Compazzo, who seemed to be wide open. Compazzo attempted a 3-pointer, but Davis came out of nowhere to block it.

The block by Davis helped the Lakers seal the 93-89 win.

Davis could be seen saying “we’re back” after the victory:

That’s big.

The Lakers had lost three in a row and were in a tie for the No. 7 spot entering Monday’s game. Getting a win over a quality team like the Nuggets is important. It shows the Lakers, despite dealing with injuries to Davis and LeBron James, can still get important wins when necessary.