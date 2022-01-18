LeBron James apologizes to Lakers fans after blowout loss

LeBron James apologized on Sunday night as his Los Angeles Lakers have received criticism for their poor play.

The Lakers were blown out on Saturday at Denver 133-96. The blowout loss led to criticism from notable former Lakers star player and executive, Magic Johnson.

Russell Westbrook was among those who was asked about Johnson’s comments.

After being blown out by the Nuggets 133-96, we as @Lakers fans can accept being outplayed but we deserve more than a lack of effort and no sense of urgency. Owner @JeanieBuss, you deserve better. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 16, 2022

James may have felt compelled to respond too.

LeBron sent an apology note to the team’s fans:

#LakerNation I apologize and I promise we’ll be better! 👑💜💛 — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 17, 2022

The loss marked the Lakers’ third in a row and dropped them below .500 for the season. That’s not anything near what the fans and organization expects from the team.

The apology is a somewhat thoughtful gesture, but the fans want to see wins, not tweets. Usually an apology at this point in a season is not a very good sign.

Photo: Dec 9, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) warms-up prior to the game against the Memphis Grizzles at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports