LeBron James tries to backtrack on absurd Brittney Griner comments

LeBron James is trying to backpedal on his absurd comments about Brittney Griner.

Griner has been detained in Russia for nearly five months after caught with drugs at the airport. She recently pleaded guilty to the charges, supposedly as part of a plan to return home in some sort of prisoner swap.

James commented on the matter on an upcoming episode of his HBO show “The Shop.”

James questioned whether Griner would even want to return to America after they have taken so long to help get her out of the country.

“Now, how could she feel like America has her back?” LeBron asked. “I would be feeling like, ‘Do I even want to go back to America?’”

James received criticism for his comments and tried to clarify on Twitter later Tuesday.

“My comments on ‘The Shop’ regarding Brittney Griner wasn’t knocking our beautiful country. I was simply saying how she’s probably feeling emotionally along with so many other emotions, thoughts, etc inside that cage she’s been in for over 100+ days! Long story short #BringHerHome,” James tweeted.

James sounds every bit as bad with these comments as he did with his comments on Daryl Morey and Hong Kong.

Griner has been begging to get back to America. You think she prefers being held in a foreign country against her will over what would be considered an extremely minor violation in the United States? And somehow James thinks Griner would/should prefer that situation over the freedom and rights people have in America?

If James thinks America is so undesirable for not giving Griner even more favorable treatment compared to the average detainee, he should offer to swap places with her. Then maybe he would reevaluate his stance.