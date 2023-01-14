LeBron James now posting notable career worst

LeBron James is the GOAT to many, but now this season he has achieved a personal WOAT.

The Los Angeles Lakers star James did his best Carlton Banks impression on Thursday against the Dallas Mavericks, going a miserable 0-for-7 from deep. That included multiple big misses in the clutch during the double-OT loss.

Lebron James misses the 3 and the Mavericks win in double overtime. James was 0/7 from deep tonight. pic.twitter.com/I5tLJJ3AIM — hoops bot (@hoops_bot) January 13, 2023

James entered the game shooting 61/207 (29.5 percent) overall from three-point land this season. That was slightly better than the single worst three-point shooting season of his career thus far (29.0 percent in his rookie year with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003-04). But with that goose egg against Dallas, James is now at 61/214 (28.5 percent) on the season, making for a new career-worst mark (per Basketball Reference).

The former MVP James had his highest career three-point shooting volume for the Lakers last season (which usually has an inverse relationship with efficiency), attempting 8.0 threes a game. But he still managed to connect on 35.9 percent of those triples (the seventh-best mark of his career). This season, James has cut back on his three-point attempts a bit (6.7 of them per night), but his shooting percentage is now just completely in the soil.

Legion Hoops also pointed out that James is now shooting a tragicomic 8.7 percent from deep (2-for-23) since the calendar flipped to (fittingly) 2023.

LeBron James is shooting 8.7% from three since the New Year began. Yikes. pic.twitter.com/e2V2m96sGM — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) January 13, 2023

The 38-year-old James is still scoring and creating at a high level with 29.0 points and 6.8 assists per game this season overall. But it appears he left his jumper back in 2022 (giving the Internet more material to roast him with in the process).