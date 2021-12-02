LeBron James cleared to return after ‘fishy’ COVID test results

There has been a huge development on the LeBron James front.

James was placed into the NBA’s health and safety protocol on Tuesday. He missed the team’s 117-92 win against the Sacramento Kings that night.

Now here’s where things get weird.

On Tuesday, a report said James had taken three COVID-19 tests. The first (lateral flow) was positive, the second (PCR) was negative, and a third test was positive.

Already, James was receiving conflicting results.

Then on Wednesday, James tweeted that something fishy was going on, perhaps hinting that he was receiving more conflicting results, such as further negative tests despite two positive tests on Tuesday.

Shams Charania reports that James has continued to test negative and will be cleared to play on Friday.

James has had multiple rounds of negative test results since returning to Los Angeles from Sacramento on Tuesday evening, multiple sources said. It appears the initial positive test ultimately was inconclusive result. https://t.co/p9FO9zUv1r — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 2, 2021

Here is the league’s statement on the matter:

NBA statement on LeBron James: pic.twitter.com/amAumGxLO9 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 2, 2021

Isn’t that something? James had two positive tests on Tuesday, though the PCR test was negative. He has apparently tested negative ever since then. Yes, that is a fishy situation.

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports