 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, August 16, 2022

LeBron James addresses college rumor about son Bronny

August 16, 2022
by Larry Brown
LeBron James looking on

Jan 21, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) against the Orlando Magic during the first quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James on Tuesday addressed a rumor about his son, Bronny.

A report on Tuesday said that Oregon is the leader to land Bronny when he decides on a college.

LeBron saw the report and addressed it via Twitter later in the evening.

“He hasn’t taken 1 visit yet and has only had a few calls with coaches and universities. When Bronny makes his choice you’ll hear it from him,” LeBron wrote.

Bronny is entering his senior season at Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, Calif. He is getting close to a time when he will have to make a decision about the college he will want to attend after high school. So the chances are he and his family have given more thought to college than LeBron lets on.

Any decision Bronny makes will make him somewhat of a trailblazer in the family. Remember that LeBron skipped college entered the NBA straight out of high school.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus