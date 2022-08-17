LeBron James addresses college rumor about son Bronny

LeBron James on Tuesday addressed a rumor about his son, Bronny.

A report on Tuesday said that Oregon is the leader to land Bronny when he decides on a college.

LeBron saw the report and addressed it via Twitter later in the evening.

He hasn’t taken 1 visit yet and has only had a few calls with coaches and universities. When Bronny makes his choice you’ll hear it from him. #JamesGang👑 https://t.co/BBciKxl7m8 — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 17, 2022

“He hasn’t taken 1 visit yet and has only had a few calls with coaches and universities. When Bronny makes his choice you’ll hear it from him,” LeBron wrote.

Bronny is entering his senior season at Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, Calif. He is getting close to a time when he will have to make a decision about the college he will want to attend after high school. So the chances are he and his family have given more thought to college than LeBron lets on.

Any decision Bronny makes will make him somewhat of a trailblazer in the family. Remember that LeBron skipped college entered the NBA straight out of high school.