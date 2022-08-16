Report: 1 Pac-12 school emerges as front-runner for Bronny James

Bronny James is one of the most sought-after prospects in the country, and a new favorite among the plethora of interested schools has reportedly emerged.

According to Jamie Shaw of On3 Sports, the Oregon Ducks are currently in the lead to land Bronny.

Shaw said that Oregon had a 50 percent chance of signing the 17-year-old. He also reported that Ohio State and USC both had a 25 percent chance.

“Speaking with sources close to the situation, the ties to Oregon are deep,” Shaw wrote. “We are told there is comfort with the situation, the circumstances, and the program.”

There are a few big connections between Bronny and Oregon. LeBron James has a lifetime endorsement deal with Nike. Phil Knight, the chairman of Nike, went to Oregon. Shaw said that there was also a tie between Bronny and Mookie Cook, one of the gems of Oregon’s 2023 recruiting class. The two played for the North Coast Blue Chips team in middle school.

USC is located near Sierra Canyon, where Bronny goes to high school. Another Los Angeles-area school has been pursuing Bronny as well. As for Ohio State, Bronny and the James family are from Ohio, and LeBron is a noted Buckeyes fan.

According to 247 Sport’s composite rankings, Bronny is the 43rd-ranked recruit in the 2023 class.

H/T Bleacher Report