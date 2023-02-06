LeBron James raises eyebrows with latest cryptic tweet

LeBron James raised eyebrows Sunday with a cryptic tweet after Kyrie Irving was traded to the Dallas Mavericks.

In his first tweet since Irving was dealt to the Mavericks for a combination of players and picks, James seemed to be in an introspective mood. The Lakers star tweeted simply: “Maybe It’s Me.”

It is entirely possible this has nothing to do with Irving, the Lakers, or basketball in general. The internet was pretty convinced that it was, though, and that James was not thrilled to see his ex-teammate get traded to a Western Conference foe.

If James is upset with the Lakers for not doing enough to bring in Irving, he probably shouldn’t be. Reports suggest the team made a major effort to try to land Irving, but the Mavericks’ ability to include more pieces that could help the Brooklyn Nets remain competitive on top of the pick haul was a major factor. The Lakers simply could not make as good an offer as Dallas did.