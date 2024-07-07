Fans all said the same thing about LeBron James’ latest claim

LeBron James is undoubtedly one of the greatest basketball players to walk this earth. But even his most ardent supporters probably acknowledge that the Los Angeles Lakers star tends to stretch the truth from time to time.

James joined Team USA over the weekend in Las Vegas, Nev. ahead of the squad’s training for the Paris Olympics.

While speaking to reporters on Saturday, the 39-year-old was asked about the Lakers’ 2024 first-round pick Dalton Knecht. James claimed that the Tennessee Volunteers star was actually his favorite player aside from Bronny.

“Throughout the course of the college season, Dalton, aside from Bronny, was my favorite player in college basketball. I was watching his game throughout the whole season and just liked his ability to shoot the ball, his athleticism, his height, his demeanor that he plays with. I’ve always felt that his game would translate to the NBA.

“I did not think he would fall to 17 at all, so I didn’t think that we would have the opportunity to get him. I’m glad he did.”

Lakers’ LeBron James on rookie Dalton Knecht: “Dalton, besides Bronny, was my favorite player in college basketball. … I did not think he would fall to 17 at all. … I’m glad he did.” pic.twitter.com/TGe9OUoGtX — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) July 6, 2024

Several fans believed that James was embellishing how much of a Knecht fan he was prior to them being teammates. They called him out on X.

This guy just loves to lie. — Richard Guidos (@reguidos89) July 6, 2024

This man can no longer tell the truth — Derek Wade Miller (@OleBeeM) July 6, 2024

If brons lips move he’s lying — The Teal Mustang (@TheTealMustang) July 6, 2024

Even a few Tennessee supporters who appreciated the praise felt like James wasn’t as big of a Knecht fan as the superstar claimed to be.

You know what I know this is a lie, but as a Tennessee fan, I’m just gonna choose to believe the lie and go about my day Happy. — Jake Thompson (@jthomps72) July 6, 2024

It’s quite convenient that James’ favorite non-Bronny player in college basketball just so happened to fall to the Lakers in the draft.

But on the other hand, James’ influence on the team could have very well impacted the decision to select Knecht in the first place. After all, James had enough pull to get his eldest son Bronny drafted at 55.

In his lone season at Tennessee, Knecht 21.7 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. He shot 39.7% from three on 6.5 attempts per contest.