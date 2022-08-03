LeBron James, Draymond Green appear to poke fun at Antonio Brown in viral clip

They say that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. But LeBron James and Draymond Green probably were not doing much flattery in a recent viral clip.

A clip of James and Green hanging out over the weekend in Toronto trended online this week. In the video, the two NBA stars did an interesting dance together, T.Rex-ing their arms to the music. Check it out.

LeBron and Draymond getting litty out in Toronto 🤣 (via city_carspotter/TT) pic.twitter.com/0aaDs9Az4e — Overtime (@overtime) August 1, 2022

The interpretive dance move was neither original nor coincidence however. Instead, James and Green appeared to be poking fun at infamous ex-NFL receiver Antonio Brown, who did the dance during a performance at the Rolling Loud festival in Miami the previous weekend.

Here is the video for comparison (but beware of bad language in the lyrics).

Antonio Brown is performing at Rolling Loud Miami 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/8D0gJmF4Js — Shannonnn sharpes burner (@shannonsharpeee) July 22, 2022

The 34-year-old Brown appears to be all-in on his rap career after getting himself cut by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season. He even recently shared some big ambitions for his music venture.

The ribbing of Brown here is probably in good fun since he once appeared on James’ HBO show. But James and Green are not the only pro athletes who are roasting Brown over that memeable festival appearance.