Everyone said the same thing about LeBron James’ golf swing

LeBron James took to the links on Saturday before his game against the Golden State Warriors, but he did not exactly leave everyone impressed with his efforts.

Video of James golfing at the Olympic Club in San Francisco, Ca. on Saturday emerged not long before the Los Angeles Lakers faced the Warriors. James’ shot did not exactly look like it went off perfectly in the brief video.

Many people responded to the video with shots at James’ golf game, joking that he was proof that being an elite athlete does not make one a great golfer.

Proof you can be athletic and still suck at golf. — stuck (@stuck_n_a_bunk) February 28, 2026

Sweet Moses. Get this guy some lessons. Just another sport he’s not as good as MJ at. — YoyoMa (@YoyoMa1984) February 28, 2026

This legitimately makes me feel better about myself. — Ryan Scarborough (@DumbEinstein) February 28, 2026

Probably the most unathletic swings I have ever seen from a global athletic superstar. — Perry (@Pauli_Pierre) February 28, 2026

James is a big-time golf enthusiast, and has suggested he’s looking forward to the offseason so he can do more of it. He’s even been spotted practicing his swing on the sideline during games. Based on this video, most would argue that he could still use some more practice.

Of course, James’ passion for golf is going to spark retirement rumors. That said, if he can play on the same day as a road game, he’s clearly able to find time to do whatever he wants to do.