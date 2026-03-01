Larry Brown Sports

Everyone said the same thing about LeBron James’ golf swing

LeBron James looks on
Dec 18, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) smiles after he dunked the ball in the first half against the Washington Wizards at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James took to the links on Saturday before his game against the Golden State Warriors, but he did not exactly leave everyone impressed with his efforts.

Video of James golfing at the Olympic Club in San Francisco, Ca. on Saturday emerged not long before the Los Angeles Lakers faced the Warriors. James’ shot did not exactly look like it went off perfectly in the brief video.

Many people responded to the video with shots at James’ golf game, joking that he was proof that being an elite athlete does not make one a great golfer.

James is a big-time golf enthusiast, and has suggested he’s looking forward to the offseason so he can do more of it. He’s even been spotted practicing his swing on the sideline during games. Based on this video, most would argue that he could still use some more practice.

Of course, James’ passion for golf is going to spark retirement rumors. That said, if he can play on the same day as a road game, he’s clearly able to find time to do whatever he wants to do.

