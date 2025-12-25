LeBron James excitedly reveals offseason plan

LeBron James is already thinking of the offseason.

As the Los Angeles Lakers and the rest of the NBA took a break on Wednesday, the future Basketball Hall of Famer shared a plan he’s looking forward to once the 2025-26 NBA season is over, and it involves his new passion – golf.

In an Instagram Story post, the four-time NBA Most Valuable Player expressed his excitement over the prospect of teeing up at the “Teeth of the Dog,” a golf course located at Casa de Campo Resort in La Romana, Dominican Republic.

“Will be one of my first stops i take off-season! Can’t wait! Welcome back🦷 of the 🐶!😁🏌️‍♂️,” James wrote.

As invincible as James has appeared as an NBA player for over two decades, his time in the league is winding down. But golf presents an opportunity for him to get his competitive juices flowing even after his playing career ends.

Then again, that’s more in the future. Right now, James has a job to do with the Lakers, who are on a two-game slump and will look to snap that losing skid in a Christmas Day showdown against the Houston Rockets on Thursday at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif.