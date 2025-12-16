LeBron James practicing golf on the sideline feels like the end

It’s fair to say that Los Angeles superstar forward LeBron James is on the back nine of his legendary NBA career.

At some point, Father Time is going to win against the four-time NBA Most Valuable Player and force him out of the league.

But James surely will have plenty of other endeavors to keep him busy once his playing days are over.

He’s even getting his golf game ready — while still in the NBA.

On Sunday’s game between the Lakers and the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, Ariz., the future Basketball Hall of Famer was seen testing his golf swing during a break in the contest. James’ swing can’t be mistaken for Rory McIlroy’s, but the passion is clearly there for the 21-time NBA All-Star.

Here’s the video of James, perhaps imagining himself as a certain someone in a red shirt and black pants on a Sunday at Augusta National Golf Club.

LeBron practicing his golf swing DURING the Suns game



It’s really almost over 😭 pic.twitter.com/jE0Z5tNXN7 — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) December 15, 2025

It will not be long before James gets all the time in the world to play golf. While he’s still playing better than many other younger players in the league, he is about to turn 41 years old on Dec. 30.

As for the game itself, the Lakers took down the Suns, 116-114, with James scoring 26 points on 8-for-17 shooting from the field to go with 4 assists and 3 rebounds in 36 minutes of action.