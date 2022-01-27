LeBron James has great Instagram joke about viral Austin Reaves moment

LeBron James got in on the Austin Reaves meme fun on Wednesday night.

James’ Los Angeles Lakers beat the Brooklyn Nets 106-96 on Tuesday night, with James scoring 33 points. He had a funny moment late in the game with teammates Austin Reaves that went viral.

James was pointing around the court trying to communicate a message to Reaves, who just appeared lost. The facial expressions from Reaves were great (video here).

James got in on the joke a day later. He posted a photo to Instagram of the moment from the game and added in a caption.

“Don’t do anything I would do. And definitely don’t do anything I wouldn’t do. There’s a lil gray area in there and that’s where you operate,” James wrote.

That definitely wasn’t what James actually told Reaves during the game that got his teammate cross-eyed, but that is pretty funny. James probably told Reaves that basketball is 90 percent mental and the other half is physical.