Tuesday, January 25, 2022

Video of Austin Reaves reacting to LeBron James goes viral

January 25, 2022
by Larry Brown

LeBron James is recognized as a coach on the basketball court, but his instructions to teammate Austin Reaves on Tuesday did not seem to go over very well.

TNT televised the Los Angeles Lakers’ 106-96 win over the Brooklyn Nets. Late in the game, they showed a video of James and Reaves appearing to discuss some positioning on the court. Reaves did not seem to completely agree with whatever James was saying and had some funny facial expressions in response.

Take a look at the video:

That was funny.

There were some even better social media reactions:

Reaves had 2 points, 5 rebounds and 6 assists in the Lakers’ win. James scored 33 points to lead his team.

The Lakers are now 24-24, while the Nets are 29-18. And Reaves is still confused.

