Video of Austin Reaves reacting to LeBron James goes viral

LeBron James is recognized as a coach on the basketball court, but his instructions to teammate Austin Reaves on Tuesday did not seem to go over very well.

TNT televised the Los Angeles Lakers’ 106-96 win over the Brooklyn Nets. Late in the game, they showed a video of James and Reaves appearing to discuss some positioning on the court. Reaves did not seem to completely agree with whatever James was saying and had some funny facial expressions in response.

Take a look at the video:

deceased by Austin Reaves absolutely not getting whatever insane basketball stuff LeBron is seeing pic.twitter.com/KfUa91aE0H — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) January 26, 2022

That was funny.

There were some even better social media reactions:

LeBron: “where you wanna get traded? Detroit? Houston?” Austin Reaves: pic.twitter.com/tjVNSaUnly — Ball Is Life 🏀 (@BaIIersOnly) January 26, 2022

Lebron explaining to Austin Reaves what Caruso would have done: pic.twitter.com/RxsH9pnkvS — The Pettiest Laker Fan 🤫 (@ThePettiestLA) January 26, 2022

LeBron is trying to explain the MCU timeline after Age of Ultron and Austin Reaves is like "I just like the movies, man." https://t.co/SbZddnwSbL — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) January 26, 2022

Reaves had 2 points, 5 rebounds and 6 assists in the Lakers’ win. James scored 33 points to lead his team.

The Lakers are now 24-24, while the Nets are 29-18. And Reaves is still confused.