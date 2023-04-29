LeBron James shares first Instagram post after eliminating Grizzlies

LeBron James on Saturday shared his first Instagram message since his Los Angeles Lakers eliminated the Memphis Grizzlies from the playoffs. James seemed to play in to a theme set by Dillon Brooks.

Brooks challenged James after the Grizzlies won Game 2 of the series. The Memphis guard said he liked poking the metaphorical bear, which was James.

In his Instagram post, James said “If you ever see me fighting in the forest with a Grizzly bear, HELP THE BEAR.”

Brooks said he wanted to poke the bear. James says that it’s the bear that needs help defending himself when in a fight with the Lakers star.

Brooks should have known better than to challenge James. The Memphis guard said he wouldn’t respect anyone until they put up 40 points on him. Well, the Lakers beat the Grizzlies in Game 6 by 40 points. Does that count?